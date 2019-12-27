Box: Benton, Illinois 71, Steeleville 47

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Benton, Illinois
|21
|17
|15
|18
|71
|Steeleville
|10
|11
|14
|12
|47
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Benton, Illinois
|2-1
|0-0
|140/47
|122/41
|Steeleville
|4-6
|3-0
|508/169
|498/166
|Benton, Illinois
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Baumgarte (#12)
|20
|8-11
|1-2
|1-5
|2
|Seidel (#14)
|15
|7-9
|0-1
|1-2
|3
|McClintock (#15)
|9
|3-6
|0
|3-3
|3
|Johnson (#32)
|8
|4-8
|0-1
|0-1
|0
|Stewart (#4)
|8
|4-7
|0-1
|0
|0
|Lewis (#11)
|5
|1-1
|1-2
|0
|4
|Hammond (#25)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Newcomb (#3)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Mitch Giacone (#22)
|2
|0
|0
|2-2
|0
|Steeleville
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Austin Hagel (#24, 6-0, Sr.)
|11
|3-8
|1-5
|2-3
|1
|Jordan Wilson (#42, 6-2, Sr.)
|10
|4-5
|0
|2-3
|3
|Jacoby Gross (#3, 5-9, Fr.)
|8
|1-1
|0-1
|6-6
|2
|Lane Lazenby (#2, 5-6, So.)
|8
|1-2
|2-3
|0
|0
|Carter Wasson (#23, 6-1, Fr.)
|6
|2-2
|0
|2-2
|1
|Reid Harriss (#20, 6-3, Fr.)
|2
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|Drew Gerlach (6-0, Sr.)
|2
|0-1
|0
|2-2
|2