Box: Benton, Illinois 71, Steeleville 47
Box: Benton, Illinois 71, Steeleville 47

  • 0
1234Final
Benton, Illinois2117151871
Steeleville1011141247
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Benton, Illinois2-10-0140/47122/41
Steeleville4-63-0508/169498/166
Benton, IllinoisPtsFG3FGFTFL
Baumgarte (#12)208-111-21-52
Seidel (#14)157-90-11-23
McClintock (#15)93-603-33
Johnson (#32)84-80-10-10
Stewart (#4)84-70-100
Lewis (#11)51-11-204
Hammond (#25)21-1000
Newcomb (#3)21-1000
Mitch Giacone (#22)2002-20
SteelevillePtsFG3FGFTFL
Austin Hagel (#24, 6-0, Sr.)113-81-52-31
Jordan Wilson (#42, 6-2, Sr.)104-502-33
Jacoby Gross (#3, 5-9, Fr.)81-10-16-62
Lane Lazenby (#2, 5-6, So.)81-22-300
Carter Wasson (#23, 6-1, Fr.)62-202-21
Reid Harriss (#20, 6-3, Fr.)21-3000
Drew Gerlach (6-0, Sr.)20-102-22
Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 12/251. Collinsville (9-0) is idle.2. CBC (3-3) vs. Roosevelt (1-7) at SLUH, 10:30 a.m Thursday.3. Chaminade (3-0) is i…

