Box: Benton, Illinois 62, Vandalia 49

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Vandalia
|12
|11
|8
|18
|49
|Benton, Illinois
|17
|17
|18
|10
|62
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Vandalia
|10-5
|2-1
|857/57
|784/52
|Benton, Illinois
|5-1
|0-0
|297/20
|264/18
|Vandalia
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Garrett Austin (#10, 6-3, F, Sr.)
|14
|4
|2
|0
|3
|Matthew Wells (#5, 6-4, G, Sr.)
|10
|0
|3
|1-2
|0
|Gaige Beall (#20, 5-11, G, Jr.)
|6
|1
|1
|1-2
|3
|Case Goldsmith (#23, 6-4, F, Jr.)
|6
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Mitchell Casey (#15, 6-0, G, Jr.)
|6
|0
|0
|6-8
|0
|Connor Satterthwaite (#11, 5-10, G, Sr.)
|3
|1
|0
|1-2
|1
|Carson Ruot (#2, 6-3, F, So.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Chase Laack (#4, 6-3, G, So.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Benton, Illinois
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Carson Lewis (#11)
|19
|5
|3
|0
|1
|Jacob Seidel (#14)
|15
|6
|0
|3-3
|1
|Blake Stewart (#4)
|8
|4
|0
|0
|4
|Wyatt McClintock (#15)
|6
|3
|0
|0
|3
|Brad Hammond (#25)
|6
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Reece Johnson (#32)
|6
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Reid Baumgarte (#12)
|2
|1
|0
|0-2
|2