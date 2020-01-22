Box: Benton, Illinois 62, Vandalia 49
0 comments

Box: Benton, Illinois 62, Vandalia 49

  • 0
Support local journalism for 99¢
1234Final
Vandalia121181849
Benton, Illinois1717181062
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Vandalia10-52-1857/57784/52
Benton, Illinois5-10-0297/20264/18
VandaliaPtsFG3FGFTFL
Garrett Austin (#10, 6-3, F, Sr.)144203
Matthew Wells (#5, 6-4, G, Sr.)10031-20
Gaige Beall (#20, 5-11, G, Jr.)6111-23
Case Goldsmith (#23, 6-4, F, Jr.)63000
Mitchell Casey (#15, 6-0, G, Jr.)6006-80
Connor Satterthwaite (#11, 5-10, G, Sr.)3101-21
Carson Ruot (#2, 6-3, F, So.)21001
Chase Laack (#4, 6-3, G, So.)21000
Benton, IllinoisPtsFG3FGFTFL
Carson Lewis (#11)195301
Jacob Seidel (#14)15603-31
Blake Stewart (#4)84004
Wyatt McClintock (#15)63003
Brad Hammond (#25)63001
Reece Johnson (#32)63001
Reid Baumgarte (#12)2100-22
0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports