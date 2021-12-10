Box: Bentonville, Ark. 80, Jennings 56

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Jennings
|0
|0
|0
|0
|56
|Bentonville, Ark.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|80
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Jennings
|2-4
|0-0
|349/58
|406/68
|Bentonville, Ark.
|2-0
|0-0
|133/22
|106/18
|Jennings
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Isaiah Payne (#24, 6-0, SG, Sr.)
|27
|0-1
|9-13
|0
|4
|Stanley Herrington (#23, 6-1, SF, Sr.)
|12
|5-10
|0
|2-2
|4
|Damon Harris (#5, 6-0, SG, Jr.)
|6
|2-5
|0
|2-2
|3
|Ernest Bickley (#10, 6-0, SF, Sr.)
|5
|1-3
|1-1
|0
|0
|Danny Thomas (#3, 6-0, SG, Jr.)
|3
|0-3
|1-5
|0
|0
|Jayden Jefferson (#15, 6-0, SF, Fr.)
|3
|0
|1-1
|0
|0
|Jennings
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
