Box: Bentonville, Ark. 80, Jennings 56
1234Final
Jennings000056
Bentonville, Ark.000080
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Jennings2-40-0349/58406/68
Bentonville, Ark.2-00-0133/22106/18
JenningsPtsFG3FGFTFL
Isaiah Payne (#24, 6-0, SG, Sr.)270-19-1304
Stanley Herrington (#23, 6-1, SF, Sr.)125-1002-24
Damon Harris (#5, 6-0, SG, Jr.)62-502-23
Ernest Bickley (#10, 6-0, SF, Sr.)51-31-100
Danny Thomas (#3, 6-0, SG, Jr.)30-31-500
Jayden Jefferson (#15, 6-0, SF, Fr.)301-100
Jennings
Individual stats Have not been reported.
