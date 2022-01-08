Box: Bloomington Central Catholic 46, Jerseyville 43

|1
|Jerseyville
|10
|14
|11
|8
|43
|Bloomington Central Catholic
|12
|16
|10
|8
|46
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Jerseyville
|6-7
|1-1
|632/49
|581/45
|Bloomington Central Catholic
|1-0
|0-0
|46/4
|43/3
|Jerseyville
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Tanner Brunaugh (#13, 6-1, G, Jr.)
|14
|2
|3
|1-2
|1
|Sam Lamer (#32, 6-3, F, Sr.)
|13
|5
|1
|0-1
|4
|Edward Roberts (#4, 6-3, F, Sr.)
|8
|3
|0
|2-2
|2
|Trenton Decker (#11, 5-8, G, Sr.)
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Ayden Kanallakan (#24, 6-4, F, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0-3
|3
|Bloomington Central Catholic
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Cole Certa (#5)
|14
|1
|4
|0-1
|1
|Ryan Hoeferle (#25)
|10
|3
|1
|1-2
|1
|Colin Hayes (#24)
|6
|2
|0
|2-4
|1
|Treyton Eller (#30)
|5
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Will Vogel (#20)
|4
|2
|0
|0-1
|1
|Chase Fisher (#11)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|4
|Ryan Pirts (#12)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Dillon Henderson (#22)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
