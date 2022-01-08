 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Bloomington Central Catholic 46, Jerseyville 43
Box: Bloomington Central Catholic 46, Jerseyville 43

1234Final
Jerseyville101411843
Bloomington Central Catholic121610846
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Jerseyville6-71-1632/49581/45
Bloomington Central Catholic1-00-046/443/3
JerseyvillePtsFG3FGFTFL
Tanner Brunaugh (#13, 6-1, G, Jr.)14231-21
Sam Lamer (#32, 6-3, F, Sr.)13510-14
Edward Roberts (#4, 6-3, F, Sr.)8302-22
Trenton Decker (#11, 5-8, G, Sr.)51100
Ayden Kanallakan (#24, 6-4, F, Jr.)3010-33
Bloomington Central CatholicPtsFG3FGFTFL
Cole Certa (#5)14140-11
Ryan Hoeferle (#25)10311-21
Colin Hayes (#24)6202-41
Treyton Eller (#30)51101
Will Vogel (#20)4200-11
Chase Fisher (#11)30104
Ryan Pirts (#12)21001
Dillon Henderson (#22)21000
