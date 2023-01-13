Box: Blue Knights 69, Francis Howell Central 65

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Blue Knights
|14
|19
|19
|17
|69
|Francis Howell Central
|16
|14
|14
|21
|65
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Blue Knights
|12-7
|0-0
|1163/61
|1101/58
|Francis Howell Central
|0-13
|0-1
|613/32
|822/43
|Blue Knights
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Francis Howell Central
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Keith Johnson (#1, Sr.)
|22
|11-16
|0-1
|0
|3
|Anthony Norman (#4, Jr.)
|15
|4-8
|1-2
|4-4
|0
|Ashton Matthews (#32, Jr.)
|14
|4-9
|2-4
|0
|0
|Connor Casler (#5, Sr.)
|6
|3-7
|0-1
|0
|4
|Nathan Rush (Jr.)
|4
|2-4
|0
|0
|2
|Connor Sheehan (#13, Jr.)
|2
|1-2
|0
|0
|2
|Zach Morris (#23, Jr.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|0