Box: Blue Knights 69, Francis Howell Central 65

1234Final
Blue Knights1419191769
Francis Howell Central1614142165

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Blue Knights12-70-01163/611101/58
Francis Howell Central0-130-1613/32822/43
Blue Knights
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Francis Howell CentralPtsFG3FGFTFL
Keith Johnson (#1, Sr.)2211-160-103
Anthony Norman (#4, Jr.)154-81-24-40
Ashton Matthews (#32, Jr.)144-92-400
Connor Casler (#5, Sr.)63-70-104
Nathan Rush (Jr.)42-4002
Connor Sheehan (#13, Jr.)21-2002
Zach Morris (#23, Jr.)21-1000
