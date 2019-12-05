Subscribe: $5 for 5 months!
1234Final
Fort Zumwalt East171381856
Blue Knights1115161658
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Fort Zumwalt East0-20-097/48118/59
Blue Knights1-30-0221/110247/124
Fort Zumwalt East
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Blue KnightsPtsFG3FGFTFL
Jonathan Chambers (6-3, F/G, Jr.)177-91-204
Patrick Baalman (#55, 6-5, C, Sr.)156-1303-53
Evan Bland (#20, 5-11, G, So.)101-42-52-60
Ashton Childress (#21, 6-4, G/F, Sr.)94-701-22
Logan Bond (#22, 5-10, G, Jr.)42-30-801
Garrett Hunter (#14, 6-3, F, Sr.)31-201-21

