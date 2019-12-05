|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Fort Zumwalt East
|17
|13
|8
|18
|56
|Blue Knights
|11
|15
|16
|16
|58
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Fort Zumwalt East
|0-2
|0-0
|97/48
|118/59
|Blue Knights
|1-3
|0-0
|221/110
|247/124
|Fort Zumwalt East
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Blue Knights
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Jonathan Chambers (6-3, F/G, Jr.)
|17
|7-9
|1-2
|0
|4
|Patrick Baalman (#55, 6-5, C, Sr.)
|15
|6-13
|0
|3-5
|3
|Evan Bland (#20, 5-11, G, So.)
|10
|1-4
|2-5
|2-6
|0
|Ashton Childress (#21, 6-4, G/F, Sr.)
|9
|4-7
|0
|1-2
|2
|Logan Bond (#22, 5-10, G, Jr.)
|4
|2-3
|0-8
|0
|1
|Garrett Hunter (#14, 6-3, F, Sr.)
|3
|1-2
|0
|1-2
|1