1234Final
St. Louis Patriots141213948
Blue Knights2022221579
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
St. Louis Patriots2-40-0316/53392/65
Blue Knights4-30-0423/70379/63
St. Louis Patriots
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Blue KnightsPtsFG3FGFTFL
Montez Henderson (#13, 6-0, G, Jr.)252-45-106-60
Ashton Childress (#21, 6-4, G/F, Sr.)146-1102-22
Patrick Baalman (#55, 6-5, C, Sr.)135-903-52
Evan Bland (#20, 5-11, G, So.)91-32-71-12
Logan Bond (#22, 5-10, G, Jr.)72-31-401
Jonathan Chambers (6-3, F/G, Jr.)41-30-32-21
Crowner Beck (#42, 6-0, G, Sr.)31-30-11-30
Ivan Drago (#10, 6-0, G/F, Sr.)21-1000
Cameron Mejean (#4, 6-2, F, So.)21-4001

