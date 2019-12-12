|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|St. Louis Patriots
|14
|12
|13
|9
|48
|Blue Knights
|20
|22
|22
|15
|79
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|St. Louis Patriots
|2-4
|0-0
|316/53
|392/65
|Blue Knights
|4-3
|0-0
|423/70
|379/63
|St. Louis Patriots
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Blue Knights
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Montez Henderson (#13, 6-0, G, Jr.)
|25
|2-4
|5-10
|6-6
|0
|Ashton Childress (#21, 6-4, G/F, Sr.)
|14
|6-11
|0
|2-2
|2
|Patrick Baalman (#55, 6-5, C, Sr.)
|13
|5-9
|0
|3-5
|2
|Evan Bland (#20, 5-11, G, So.)
|9
|1-3
|2-7
|1-1
|2
|Logan Bond (#22, 5-10, G, Jr.)
|7
|2-3
|1-4
|0
|1
|Jonathan Chambers (6-3, F/G, Jr.)
|4
|1-3
|0-3
|2-2
|1
|Crowner Beck (#42, 6-0, G, Sr.)
|3
|1-3
|0-1
|1-3
|0
|Ivan Drago (#10, 6-0, G/F, Sr.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Cameron Mejean (#4, 6-2, F, So.)
|2
|1-4
|0
|0
|1