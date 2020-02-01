Box: Blue Knights 50, Thomas Jefferson 46

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Blue Knights
|15
|15
|11
|9
|50
|Thomas Jefferson
|9
|16
|12
|9
|46
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Blue Knights
|10-10
|0-0
|1065/53
|1103/55
|Thomas Jefferson
|0-1
|0-0
|46/2
|50/2
|Blue Knights
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Patrick Baalman (#55, 6-5, C, Sr.)
|12
|6-11
|0
|0
|1
|Jonathan Chambers (6-3, F/G, Jr.)
|10
|4-8
|0-1
|2-3
|4
|Garrett Hunter (#14, 6-3, F, Sr.)
|10
|4-9
|0-1
|2-2
|3
|Logan Bond (#22, 5-10, G, Jr.)
|9
|2-3
|1-8
|2-4
|3
|Ivan Drago (#10, 6-0, G/F, Sr.)
|4
|2-3
|0
|0
|1
|Ashton Childress (#21, 6-4, G/F, Sr.)
|3
|1-2
|0
|1-2
|5
|Crowner Beck (#42, 6-0, G, Sr.)
|2
|1-4
|0-1
|0
|1
|Blue Knights
|Individual stats Have not been reported.