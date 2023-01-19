 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Blue Valley Northwest, Kan. 57, Webster Groves 52

1234Final
Webster Groves134201552
Blue Valley Northwest, Kan.215151657

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Webster Groves4-91-1673/52746/57
Blue Valley Northwest, Kan.2-00-0115/9101/8
Webster GrovesPtsFG3FGFTFL
Iziah Purvey (#34, PF, Jr.)289-152-44-82
CJ Lang (#10, PG, Sr.)93-41-202
Carl Whitehead Jr. (#13, PG, So.)71-41-12-33
Jalen Purvey (#11, SG, Sr.)51-31-504
RJ Trevino (#2, SG, Sr.)30-21-402
Webster Groves
Individual stats Have not been reported.
