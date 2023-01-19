Box: Blue Valley Northwest, Kan. 57, Webster Groves 52

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Webster Groves
|13
|4
|20
|15
|52
|Blue Valley Northwest, Kan.
|21
|5
|15
|16
|57
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Webster Groves
|4-9
|1-1
|673/52
|746/57
|Blue Valley Northwest, Kan.
|2-0
|0-0
|115/9
|101/8
|Webster Groves
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Iziah Purvey (#34, PF, Jr.)
|28
|9-15
|2-4
|4-8
|2
|CJ Lang (#10, PG, Sr.)
|9
|3-4
|1-2
|0
|2
|Carl Whitehead Jr. (#13, PG, So.)
|7
|1-4
|1-1
|2-3
|3
|Jalen Purvey (#11, SG, Sr.)
|5
|1-3
|1-5
|0
|4
|RJ Trevino (#2, SG, Sr.)
|3
|0-2
|1-4
|0
|2
|Webster Groves
|Individual stats Have not been reported.