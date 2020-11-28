Box: Borgia 37, Washington 32

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Washington
|1
|9
|9
|13
|32
|Borgia
|6
|11
|11
|9
|37
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Washington
|1-2
|0-0
|171/57
|163/54
|Borgia
|2-1
|0-0
|155/52
|128/43
|Washington
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Todd Bieg (#33, 6-7, F, Sr.)
|9
|4
|0
|1-3
|2
|Zac Coulter (#23, 5-11, G, Sr.)
|8
|1
|1
|3-5
|1
|Jack Lackman (#22, 6-3, G, Sr.)
|6
|1
|1
|1-2
|1
|Jarrett Hamlett (#24, 5-11, G, Sr.)
|5
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Alex Zanin (#4, 6-3, G, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0-2
|3
|Jason Sides (#3, 6-2, G, Sr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|3
|Mark Hensley (#5, 6-4, F, So.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|2
|Borgia
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Max Meyers (#23, 5-9, G, Sr.)
|14
|1
|4
|0
|2
|Grant Schroeder (#2, 6-2, F, So.)
|11
|0
|2
|5-6
|3
|Andrew Dyson (#4, 6-1, G, Sr.)
|5
|2
|0
|1-3
|4
|Sam Dunard (#24, 6-0, G, So.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Ryan Kell (#30, 6-1, G, Sr.)
|2
|0
|0
|2-2
|4
|Sam Heggemann (#20, 6-3, F, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.