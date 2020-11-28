 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Borgia 37, Washington 32
0 comments

Box: Borgia 37, Washington 32

  • 0
Subscribe for $29 a year
1234Final
Washington1991332
Borgia61111937
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Washington1-20-0171/57163/54
Borgia2-10-0155/52128/43
WashingtonPtsFG3FGFTFL
Todd Bieg (#33, 6-7, F, Sr.)9401-32
Zac Coulter (#23, 5-11, G, Sr.)8113-51
Jack Lackman (#22, 6-3, G, Sr.)6111-21
Jarrett Hamlett (#24, 5-11, G, Sr.)51103
Alex Zanin (#4, 6-3, G, Jr.)2100-23
Jason Sides (#3, 6-2, G, Sr.)1001-23
Mark Hensley (#5, 6-4, F, So.)1001-22
BorgiaPtsFG3FGFTFL
Max Meyers (#23, 5-9, G, Sr.)141402
Grant Schroeder (#2, 6-2, F, So.)11025-63
Andrew Dyson (#4, 6-1, G, Sr.)5201-34
Sam Dunard (#24, 6-0, G, So.)30101
Ryan Kell (#30, 6-1, G, Sr.)2002-24
Sam Heggemann (#20, 6-3, F, Sr.)21002
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports