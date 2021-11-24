Box: Borgia 46, Pacific 32

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Pacific
|12
|8
|6
|6
|32
|Borgia
|21
|5
|12
|8
|46
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Pacific
|0-2
|0-0
|77/38
|123/62
|Borgia
|2-0
|0-0
|105/52
|85/42
|Pacific
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Quin Blackburn (#33, 6-8, F, Jr.)
|9
|4-9
|0
|1-1
|2
|Nick Iliff (#30, 6-2, F, Sr.)
|8
|4-9
|0-1
|0
|0
|Jack Meyer (#4, 6-3, F, Jr.)
|7
|2-5
|1-5
|0
|3
|Matt Reincke (#23, 6-0, G, Jr.)
|4
|0-1
|0-1
|4-4
|0
|Drex Blackburn (#1, 6-3, F, Sr.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Xavian Cox (5-9, G, So.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Pacific
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
