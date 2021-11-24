 Skip to main content
Box: Borgia 46, Pacific 32
Box: Borgia 46, Pacific 32

1234Final
Pacific1286632
Borgia21512846
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Pacific0-20-077/38123/62
Borgia2-00-0105/5285/42
PacificPtsFG3FGFTFL
Quin Blackburn (#33, 6-8, F, Jr.)94-901-12
Nick Iliff (#30, 6-2, F, Sr.)84-90-100
Jack Meyer (#4, 6-3, F, Jr.)72-51-503
Matt Reincke (#23, 6-0, G, Jr.)40-10-14-40
Drex Blackburn (#1, 6-3, F, Sr.)21-1000
Xavian Cox (5-9, G, So.)21-1000
Pacific
Individual stats Have not been reported.
