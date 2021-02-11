 Skip to main content
Box: Borgia 51, St. Charles West 49
Box: Borgia 51, St. Charles West 49

1234Final
Borgia181181451
St. Charles West1014111449
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Borgia11-70-3968/54899/50
St. Charles West3-81-2492/27548/30
BorgiaPtsFG3FGFTFL
Ryan Kell (#30, 6-1, G, Sr.)14602-32
Max Meyers (#23, 5-9, G, Sr.)102200
Andrew Dyson (#4, 6-1, G, Sr.)81204
Adam Rickman (#32, 6-3, F, Fr.)63003
Grant Schroeder (#2, 6-2, F, So.)5201-24
Andrew Patton (#35, 6-7, F, Sr.)42003
Sam Heggemann (#20, 6-3, F, Sr.)4200-31
St. Charles WestPtsFG3FGFTFL
John Wilson (#54, 6-5, C, Sr.)20706-92
Brayden Wampler-Foust (#5, 6-3, G, Sr.)12131-20
Josh Newell (#4, 6-2, G, Jr.)7112-41
Ian Hollander (#23, 6-3, G, So.)5012-21
Darin Gordon (#44, 6-4, F, Jr.)42000
Michael Quirk (#24, 5-11, F, Sr.)1001-24
