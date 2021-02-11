Box: Borgia 51, St. Charles West 49

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Borgia
|18
|11
|8
|14
|51
|St. Charles West
|10
|14
|11
|14
|49
-
Boys basketball notebook: Hazelwood Central rounding into shape; Pattonville scores 108
-
Area high school boys basketball rankings, Week 10
-
Belleville West surges past Collinsville in second half of Southwestern Conference contest
-
Top 10 schedule, results
-
Davis hits milestone as O'Fallon Christian gets season sweep of St. Dominic
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Borgia
|11-7
|0-3
|968/54
|899/50
|St. Charles West
|3-8
|1-2
|492/27
|548/30
|Borgia
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Ryan Kell (#30, 6-1, G, Sr.)
|14
|6
|0
|2-3
|2
|Max Meyers (#23, 5-9, G, Sr.)
|10
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Andrew Dyson (#4, 6-1, G, Sr.)
|8
|1
|2
|0
|4
|Adam Rickman (#32, 6-3, F, Fr.)
|6
|3
|0
|0
|3
|Grant Schroeder (#2, 6-2, F, So.)
|5
|2
|0
|1-2
|4
|Andrew Patton (#35, 6-7, F, Sr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|3
|Sam Heggemann (#20, 6-3, F, Sr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0-3
|1
|St. Charles West
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|John Wilson (#54, 6-5, C, Sr.)
|20
|7
|0
|6-9
|2
|Brayden Wampler-Foust (#5, 6-3, G, Sr.)
|12
|1
|3
|1-2
|0
|Josh Newell (#4, 6-2, G, Jr.)
|7
|1
|1
|2-4
|1
|Ian Hollander (#23, 6-3, G, So.)
|5
|0
|1
|2-2
|1
|Darin Gordon (#44, 6-4, F, Jr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Michael Quirk (#24, 5-11, F, Sr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|4
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.