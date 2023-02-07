|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Windsor (Imperial)
|9
|16
|15
|2
|42
|Borgia
|16
|9
|15
|12
|52
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Windsor (Imperial)
|15-6
|3-2
|1233/59
|945/45
|Borgia
|20-3
|6-1
|1524/73
|1102/52
|Windsor (Imperial)
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Borgia
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Adam Rickman (#35, 6-6, F, Jr.)
|22
|7
|1
|5-6
|1
|Sam Dunard (#1, 6-0, G, Sr.)
|11
|0-1
|3-5
|2-2
|0
|Grant Schroeder (#2, 6-2, G, Sr.)
|9
|3
|0
|3-5
|1
|Brody Denbow (#20, 6-1, G, Jr.)
|6
|1-1
|0
|4-6
|2
|Tate Marquart (#23, 5-10, G, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Nathan Kell (#24, 6-1, G, Jr.)
|2
|1-2
|0-2
|0
|3