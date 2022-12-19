 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Borgia 56, Westminster 42

1234Final
Borgia152012956
Westminster125141142
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Borgia11-02-0724/66465/42
Westminster4-31-0316/29319/29

BorgiaPtsFG3FGFTFL
Adam Rickman (#35, 6-6, F, Jr.)20811-23
Grant Schroeder (#2, 6-2, G, Sr.)17423-43
Brody Denbow (#20, 6-1, G, Jr.)8211-22
Sam Dunard (#1, 6-0, G, Sr.)30102
Kaden Patke (6-2, F, Jr.)30101
Tate Marquart (#23, 5-10, G, Jr.)3003-41
Drew Fischer (#22, 5-11, G, Jr.)21001
Borgia
Individual stats Have not been reported.
