Box: Borgia 56, Westminster 42

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Borgia
|15
|20
|12
|9
|56
|Westminster
|12
|5
|14
|11
|42
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Borgia
|11-0
|2-0
|724/66
|465/42
|Westminster
|4-3
|1-0
|316/29
|319/29
|Borgia
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Adam Rickman (#35, 6-6, F, Jr.)
|20
|8
|1
|1-2
|3
|Grant Schroeder (#2, 6-2, G, Sr.)
|17
|4
|2
|3-4
|3
|Brody Denbow (#20, 6-1, G, Jr.)
|8
|2
|1
|1-2
|2
|Sam Dunard (#1, 6-0, G, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Kaden Patke (6-2, F, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Tate Marquart (#23, 5-10, G, Jr.)
|3
|0
|0
|3-4
|1
|Drew Fischer (#22, 5-11, G, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Borgia
|Individual stats Have not been reported.