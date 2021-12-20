Box: Borgia 57, Sullivan 28

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Borgia
|4
|20
|18
|15
|57
|Sullivan
|5
|7
|8
|8
|28
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Borgia
|5-4
|0-2
|500/56
|463/51
|Sullivan
|4-6
|0-0
|438/49
|435/48
|Borgia
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Drew Fischer (#22, 5-11, G, Jr.)
|15
|2-2
|3-4
|2-2
|1
|Sam Dunard (#1, 6-0, G, Jr.)
|12
|0
|4-9
|0
|1
|Grant Schroeder (#2, 6-2, G, Jr.)
|11
|1-3
|3-8
|0
|2
|Adam Rickman (#30, 6-5, F, So.)
|7
|3-5
|0-1
|1-1
|4
|Nathan Kell (#24, 5-11, G, So.)
|5
|1-2
|1-3
|0
|2
|Heath Landwehr (#10, 6-3, F, Jr.)
|4
|0
|0-1
|4-6
|2
|Tate Marquart (#11, 5-9, G, So.)
|3
|0
|1-1
|0
|0
|Borgia
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
