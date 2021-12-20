 Skip to main content
Box: Borgia 57, Sullivan 28
1234Final
Borgia420181557
Sullivan578828
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Borgia5-40-2500/56463/51
Sullivan4-60-0438/49435/48
BorgiaPtsFG3FGFTFL
Drew Fischer (#22, 5-11, G, Jr.)152-23-42-21
Sam Dunard (#1, 6-0, G, Jr.)1204-901
Grant Schroeder (#2, 6-2, G, Jr.)111-33-802
Adam Rickman (#30, 6-5, F, So.)73-50-11-14
Nathan Kell (#24, 5-11, G, So.)51-21-302
Heath Landwehr (#10, 6-3, F, Jr.)400-14-62
Tate Marquart (#11, 5-9, G, So.)301-100
Borgia
Individual stats Have not been reported.
