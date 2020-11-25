 Skip to main content
Box: Borgia 66, Pacific 41
1234Final
Pacific810111241
Borgia2313181266
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Pacific0-10-041/4166/66
Borgia1-00-066/6641/41
PacificPtsFG3FGFTFL
Gavin Bukowsky (#3, 5-10, SG, Sr.)102202
Gavin Racer (#23, 6-4, PF, Sr.)10402-41
Don'Ta Harris (6-3, SF, Sr.)63004
Jack Meyer (#32, 6-2, SG, So.)6111-21
Devin Casey (#20, 6-0, SG, Sr.)4102-22
Nick Iliff (#21, 6-2, PF, Jr.)3101-11
Quin Blackburn (#2, 6-7, C, So.)21001
BorgiaPtsFG3FGFTFL
Grant Schroeder (#2, 6-2, F, So.)22617-111
Andrew Dyson (#4, 6-1, G, Sr.)16051-42
Max Meyers (#23, 5-9, G, Sr.)12040-20
Ryan Kell (#30, 6-1, G, Sr.)12411-12
Sam Dunard (#24, 6-0, G, So.)2002-20
Garren Parks (#5, 6-4, F, Jr.)2100-20
