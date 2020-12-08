Box: Borgia 70, Trinity 39

|1
|Trinity
|8
|7
|16
|8
|39
|Borgia
|21
|11
|26
|12
|70
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Trinity
|0-1
|0-0
|39/39
|70/70
|Borgia
|3-2
|0-0
|293/293
|237/237
|Trinity
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Borgia
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Max Meyers (#23, 5-9, G, Sr.)
|20
|4-5
|3-5
|3-3
|2
|Grant Schroeder (#2, 6-2, F, So.)
|19
|2-7
|4-6
|3-4
|1
|Ryan Kell (#30, 6-1, G, Sr.)
|14
|1-4
|2-4
|6-10
|1
|Alec Riegel (#3, 6-0, G, Jr.)
|7
|2-2
|1-1
|0-1
|1
|Andrew Dyson (#4, 6-1, G, Sr.)
|6
|3-6
|0-3
|0
|3
|Sam Heggemann (#20, 6-3, F, Sr.)
|4
|2-5
|0
|0
|2
