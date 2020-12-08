 Skip to main content
Box: Borgia 70, Trinity 39
1234Final
Trinity8716839
Borgia2111261270
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Trinity0-10-039/3970/70
Borgia3-20-0293/293237/237
Trinity
Individual stats Have not been reported.
BorgiaPtsFG3FGFTFL
Max Meyers (#23, 5-9, G, Sr.)204-53-53-32
Grant Schroeder (#2, 6-2, F, So.)192-74-63-41
Ryan Kell (#30, 6-1, G, Sr.)141-42-46-101
Alec Riegel (#3, 6-0, G, Jr.)72-21-10-11
Andrew Dyson (#4, 6-1, G, Sr.)63-60-303
Sam Heggemann (#20, 6-3, F, Sr.)42-5002
