1234Final
Pacific13127739
Borgia1118131153
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Pacific1-20-0145/48143/48
Borgia2-10-0180/60144/48
Pacific
Individual stats Have not been reported.
BorgiaPtsFG3FGFTFL
Alex Brinkmann (#23, 6-2, F, Sr.)205010-123
Andrew Dyson (#4, 6-0, G, Jr.)13405-74
Trent Strubberg (5-8, G, Sr.)911-64-52
Andrew Patton (#32, 6-6, F, Jr.)6300-23
Cole Weber (#30, 6-3, G, Sr.)3101-24
Max Meyers (#5, 5-9, G, Jr.)21002

