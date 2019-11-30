|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Pacific
|13
|12
|7
|7
|39
|Borgia
|11
|18
|13
|11
|53
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Pacific
|1-2
|0-0
|145/48
|143/48
|Borgia
|2-1
|0-0
|180/60
|144/48
|Pacific
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Borgia
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Alex Brinkmann (#23, 6-2, F, Sr.)
|20
|5
|0
|10-12
|3
|Andrew Dyson (#4, 6-0, G, Jr.)
|13
|4
|0
|5-7
|4
|Trent Strubberg (5-8, G, Sr.)
|9
|1
|1-6
|4-5
|2
|Andrew Patton (#32, 6-6, F, Jr.)
|6
|3
|0
|0-2
|3
|Cole Weber (#30, 6-3, G, Sr.)
|3
|1
|0
|1-2
|4
|Max Meyers (#5, 5-9, G, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2