Box: Borgia 68, St. Mary's 63
Box: Borgia 68, St. Mary's 63

1234Final
St. Mary's1518161463
Borgia1415172268
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
St. Mary's8-110-51111/581180/62
Borgia8-73-2795/42743/39
St. Mary'sPtsFG3FGFTFL
Sofora Rasas (#10, 6-5, G, Sr.)2913-160-13-41
Noah Hamilton (#2, 5-7, PG, Sr.)130-53-34-44
Ryan Swingler (#11, 6-4, G/F, Jr.)102-22-403
Noah Johnson (#4, 5-5, PG, So.)42-3003
Avion Bass (#32, 6-2, G, So.)42-4004
Kameron Taylor (#1, 5-3, PG, So.)301-301
St. Mary's
Individual stats Have not been reported.
