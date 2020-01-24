Box: Borgia 68, St. Mary's 63

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|St. Mary's
|15
|18
|16
|14
|63
|Borgia
|14
|15
|17
|22
|68
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|St. Mary's
|8-11
|0-5
|1111/58
|1180/62
|Borgia
|8-7
|3-2
|795/42
|743/39
|St. Mary's
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Sofora Rasas (#10, 6-5, G, Sr.)
|29
|13-16
|0-1
|3-4
|1
|Noah Hamilton (#2, 5-7, PG, Sr.)
|13
|0-5
|3-3
|4-4
|4
|Ryan Swingler (#11, 6-4, G/F, Jr.)
|10
|2-2
|2-4
|0
|3
|Noah Johnson (#4, 5-5, PG, So.)
|4
|2-3
|0
|0
|3
|Avion Bass (#32, 6-2, G, So.)
|4
|2-4
|0
|0
|4
|Kameron Taylor (#1, 5-3, PG, So.)
|3
|0
|1-3
|0
|1
|St. Mary's
|Individual stats Have not been reported.