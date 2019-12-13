|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Borgia
|11
|10
|24
|16
|61
|St. Mary's
|13
|19
|7
|7
|46
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Borgia
|3-4
|1-0
|376/54
|352/50
|St. Mary's
|2-6
|0-1
|482/69
|557/80
|Borgia
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|St. Mary's
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Sofora Rasas (#10, 6-5, G, Sr.)
|14
|5-14
|0
|4-7
|1
|David Hughes (#3, 6-0, G, Sr.)
|11
|3-4
|1-4
|2-2
|0
|Ryan Swingler (#11, 6-4, G/F, Jr.)
|10
|5-8
|0-2
|0-2
|1
|Noah Hamilton (#2, 5-7, PG, Sr.)
|8
|2-5
|1-3
|1-2
|3
|Noah Johnson (#4, 5-5, PG, So.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Kameron Garrett (#35, 6-6, F, Sr.)
|1
|0
|0-1
|1-2
|0