1234Final
Borgia1110241661
St. Mary's13197746
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Borgia3-41-0376/54352/50
St. Mary's2-60-1482/69557/80
Borgia
Individual stats Have not been reported.
St. Mary'sPtsFG3FGFTFL
Sofora Rasas (#10, 6-5, G, Sr.)145-1404-71
David Hughes (#3, 6-0, G, Sr.)113-41-42-20
Ryan Swingler (#11, 6-4, G/F, Jr.)105-80-20-21
Noah Hamilton (#2, 5-7, PG, Sr.)82-51-31-23
Noah Johnson (#4, 5-5, PG, So.)21-1000
Kameron Garrett (#35, 6-6, F, Sr.)100-11-20

