 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Bourbon 51, North Point 19
0 comments

Box: Bourbon 51, North Point 19

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
1234Final
North Point253919
Bourbon191018451
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
North Point0-10-019/1951/51
Bourbon1-00-051/5119/19
North PointPtsFG3FGFTFL
Trae Trennetohl (#1, So.)6013-84
Nick O'Keefe (#12, Jr.)42001
Devon Taylor (#23, Jr.)3101-24
Sylac Henson (#20, So.)30100
Aiden Vandegeriffe (#10, So.)21001
Frank Berkbigler (#44, Fr.)1001-41
North Point
Individual stats Have not been reported.
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

5 players to watch this season in boys high school basketball

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News