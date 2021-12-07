Box: Bourbon 51, North Point 19

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|North Point
|2
|5
|3
|9
|19
|Bourbon
|19
|10
|18
|4
|51
-
Troy knocks off De Smet to win own tournament for first time in 16 years
-
Boys basketball season preview: Five storylines to watch this winter
-
Raines propels Timberland to first Winfield tournament title since 2018
-
Recap: Medicine and Bioscience breezes by Sumner
-
Recap: Fort Zumwalt West downs St. Charles West
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|North Point
|0-1
|0-0
|19/19
|51/51
|Bourbon
|1-0
|0-0
|51/51
|19/19
|North Point
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Trae Trennetohl (#1, So.)
|6
|0
|1
|3-8
|4
|Nick O'Keefe (#12, Jr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Devon Taylor (#23, Jr.)
|3
|1
|0
|1-2
|4
|Sylac Henson (#20, So.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Aiden Vandegeriffe (#10, So.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Frank Berkbigler (#44, Fr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-4
|1
|North Point
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.