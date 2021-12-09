Box: Bourbon 55, Crystal City 54

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Crystal City
|15
|10
|16
|13
|54
|Bourbon
|14
|22
|11
|8
|55
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Crystal City
|2-4
|0-0
|329/55
|349/58
|Bourbon
|2-0
|0-0
|106/18
|73/12
|Crystal City
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Calloway Dashner (#40, Sr.)
|23
|9
|1
|2-5
|4
|Cyle Schaumburg (#33)
|11
|3
|1
|2-4
|1
|Clayton Roussin (#21, Jr.)
|9
|1
|2
|1-2
|0
|Kanden Bolton (#30)
|5
|2
|0
|1-2
|1
|Nate Pruneau (#31, Sr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|3
|Ian Kirn (#11)
|2
|0
|0
|2-2
|4
|Bourbon
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Nathan Johnson (#35)
|20
|1
|6
|0
|1
|Peyton Cranford (#24)
|12
|1
|3
|1-2
|4
|Caleb Sappington (#42)
|8
|3
|0
|2-3
|4
|Josh Burns (#10)
|6
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Brennan Bouse (#21)
|5
|2
|0
|1-3
|0
|Jacob Burns (#25)
|4
|0
|1
|1-2
|5
