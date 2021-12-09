 Skip to main content
Box: Bourbon 55, Crystal City 54
1234Final
Crystal City1510161354
Bourbon142211855
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Crystal City2-40-0329/55349/58
Bourbon2-00-0106/1873/12
Crystal CityPtsFG3FGFTFL
Calloway Dashner (#40, Sr.)23912-54
Cyle Schaumburg (#33)11312-41
Clayton Roussin (#21, Jr.)9121-20
Kanden Bolton (#30)5201-21
Nate Pruneau (#31, Sr.)42003
Ian Kirn (#11)2002-24
BourbonPtsFG3FGFTFL
Nathan Johnson (#35)201601
Peyton Cranford (#24)12131-24
Caleb Sappington (#42)8302-34
Josh Burns (#10)63001
Brennan Bouse (#21)5201-30
Jacob Burns (#25)4011-25
