|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|North County Christian
|10
|8
|6
|19
|43
|Bourbon
|2
|16
|20
|29
|67
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|0-1
|0-0
|43/43
|67/67
|1-0
|0-0
|67/67
|43/43
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Cameron Thomas (#11)
|16
|7
|0
|2-2
|5
|Jaylen Johnson (#24)
|10
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Joshua Thomas (#1)
|7
|2
|1
|0-1
|3
|Tyler Callicott (#23)
|4
|1
|0
|2-2
|4
|Kallen Brookins (#2)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|5
|John Murrel (#3)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Aaron Rice (#10)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|5
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Aaron Farris (#23)
|33
|6
|3
|12-13
|1
|Eric Sans Sauci (#26)
|12
|2
|1
|5-6
|1
|Marten Mathews (#10)
|10
|4
|0
|2-5
|2
|Bain Rourden (#50)
|5
|2
|0
|1-4
|2
|Justin Lowe (#14)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|5
|Mason Zarin (#2)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0