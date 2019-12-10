Subscribe for 99¢
1234Final
North County Christian10861943
Bourbon216202967
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
North County Christian0-10-043/4367/67
Bourbon1-00-067/6743/43
North County ChristianPtsFG3FGFTFL
Cameron Thomas (#11)16702-25
Jaylen Johnson (#24)102201
Joshua Thomas (#1)7210-13
Tyler Callicott (#23)4102-24
Kallen Brookins (#2)21005
John Murrel (#3)21000
Aaron Rice (#10)21005
BourbonPtsFG3FGFTFL
Aaron Farris (#23)336312-131
Eric Sans Sauci (#26)12215-61
Marten Mathews (#10)10402-52
Bain Rourden (#50)5201-42
Justin Lowe (#14)42005
Mason Zarin (#2)30100

