Box: Breese Central 40, Columbia 37
Box: Breese Central 40, Columbia 37

1234Final
Breese Central41481440
Columbia1399637
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Breese Central4-02-0230/58149/37
Columbia2-12-1146/36136/34
Breese CentralPtsFG3FGFTFL
Brady Moore (#25, 6-4, Jr.)11305-50
Dalton Boruff (#14, 5-10, Jr.)102201
Kyle Athmer (#40, 6-6, Sr.)9310-12
Nicholas Warnecke (#33, 6-2, Sr.)63004
Joey Moss (#44, 6-3, Sr.)21000
Luke Strubhart (#24, 6-4, Jr.)2002-23
ColumbiaPtsFG3FGFTFL
Jackson Holmes (#23, 6-5, F, Sr.)175-807-83
Jonah James (#21, 5-9, G, Sr.)120-24-1003
Trey Hemminghaus (#30, 6-5, F, Sr.)42-40-202
Colin McLaren (#12, 5-11, G, Sr.)21-1003
Sam Bonaldi (#20, 6-0, G, Sr.)20-20-22-22
