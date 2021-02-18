Box: Breese Central 40, Columbia 37

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Breese Central
|4
|14
|8
|14
|40
|Columbia
|13
|9
|9
|6
|37
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Breese Central
|4-0
|2-0
|230/58
|149/37
|Columbia
|2-1
|2-1
|146/36
|136/34
|Breese Central
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Brady Moore (#25, 6-4, Jr.)
|11
|3
|0
|5-5
|0
|Dalton Boruff (#14, 5-10, Jr.)
|10
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Kyle Athmer (#40, 6-6, Sr.)
|9
|3
|1
|0-1
|2
|Nicholas Warnecke (#33, 6-2, Sr.)
|6
|3
|0
|0
|4
|Joey Moss (#44, 6-3, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Luke Strubhart (#24, 6-4, Jr.)
|2
|0
|0
|2-2
|3