Box: Breese Central 40, Freeburg 35

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Breese Central
|13
|8
|17
|2
|40
|Freeburg
|7
|7
|9
|12
|35
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Breese Central
|3-0
|1-0
|190/63
|112/37
|Freeburg
|1-2
|1-2
|130/43
|131/44
|Breese Central
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Nicholas Warnecke (#33, 6-2, Sr.)
|9
|3
|1
|0
|2
|Dalton Boruff (#14, 5-10, Jr.)
|8
|1
|2
|0
|4
|Luke Strubhart (#24, 6-4, Jr.)
|8
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Brady Moore (#25, 6-4, Jr.)
|6
|2
|0
|2-5
|1
|Kyle Athmer (#40, 6-6, Sr.)
|5
|1
|1
|0-1
|5
|Shane Becker (#2, 5-10, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Joey Moss (#44, 6-3, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0