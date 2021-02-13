 Skip to main content
Box: Breese Central 40, Freeburg 35
1234Final
Breese Central13817240
Freeburg7791235
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Breese Central3-01-0190/63112/37
Freeburg1-21-2130/43131/44
Breese CentralPtsFG3FGFTFL
Nicholas Warnecke (#33, 6-2, Sr.)93102
Dalton Boruff (#14, 5-10, Jr.)81204
Luke Strubhart (#24, 6-4, Jr.)84000
Brady Moore (#25, 6-4, Jr.)6202-51
Kyle Athmer (#40, 6-6, Sr.)5110-15
Shane Becker (#2, 5-10, Sr.)21000
Joey Moss (#44, 6-3, Sr.)21000
FreeburgPtsFG3FGFTFL
Brett Holomb (#13, 6-2, Jr.)93-51-301
Colin Brueggemann (#21, 6-7, Sr.)80-21-15-62
Jacob Blomenkamp (#4, 6-2, Sr.)60-21-43-62
Griffin Range (#22, 6-2, Sr.)51-51-203
Jacob Carmack (#45, 6-1, Jr.)52-301-32
Lane Otten (#32, 6-2, So.)21-40-201
