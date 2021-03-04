Box: Breese Central 42, Wesclin 28

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Breese Central
|9
|14
|8
|11
|42
|Wesclin
|9
|7
|6
|6
|28
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Breese Central
|10-0
|6-0
|535/54
|356/36
|Wesclin
|6-4
|5-2
|502/50
|455/46
|Breese Central
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Luke Strubhart (#24, 6-4, Jr.)
|13
|5-11
|0-1
|3-4
|0
|Dalton Boruff (#14, 5-10, Jr.)
|8
|1-3
|2-2
|0-1
|3
|Brady Moore (#25, 6-4, Jr.)
|8
|2-5
|0-2
|4-5
|4
|Blake Usselmann (#30, 6-4, Sr.)
|6
|2-5
|0-1
|2-2
|1
|Shane Becker (#2, 5-10, Sr.)
|4
|1-2
|0
|2-2
|0
|Nicholas Warnecke (#33, 6-2, Sr.)
|3
|1-2
|0
|1-2
|5