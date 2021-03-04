 Skip to main content
Box: Breese Central 42, Wesclin 28
Box: Breese Central 42, Wesclin 28

1234Final
Breese Central91481142
Wesclin976628
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Breese Central10-06-0535/54356/36
Wesclin6-45-2502/50455/46
Breese CentralPtsFG3FGFTFL
Luke Strubhart (#24, 6-4, Jr.)135-110-13-40
Dalton Boruff (#14, 5-10, Jr.)81-32-20-13
Brady Moore (#25, 6-4, Jr.)82-50-24-54
Blake Usselmann (#30, 6-4, Sr.)62-50-12-21
Shane Becker (#2, 5-10, Sr.)41-202-20
Nicholas Warnecke (#33, 6-2, Sr.)31-201-25
WesclinPtsFG3FGFTFL
Luke Serrano (#30, Sr.)11221-12
Grant Fridley (#4, So.)7203-41
Cameron Brandmeyer (#21, Sr.)42002
Carson Wessel (#12, Sr.)21004
Seth Macke (#55, Fr.)21001
Cole Macke (#32, Sr.)2002-23
