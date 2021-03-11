Box: Breese Central 44, Salem, Illinois 33

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Breese Central
|9
|20
|5
|10
|44
|Salem, Illinois
|4
|11
|10
|8
|33
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Breese Central
|14-0
|9-0
|730/52
|504/36
|Salem, Illinois
|4-6
|4-5
|472/34
|488/35
|Breese Central
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Brady Moore (#25, 6-4, Jr.)
|14
|6-10
|0-1
|2-2
|1
|Luke Strubhart (#24, 6-4, Jr.)
|9
|4-10
|0
|1-2
|3
|Dalton Boruff (#14, 5-10, Jr.)
|8
|1-1
|2-4
|0
|0
|Blake Usselmann (#30, 6-4, Sr.)
|8
|1-2
|2-5
|0
|3
|Nicholas Warnecke (#33, 6-2, Sr.)
|5
|1-1
|1-2
|0-2
|2