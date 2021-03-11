 Skip to main content
Box: Breese Central 44, Salem, Illinois 33
Box: Breese Central 44, Salem, Illinois 33

1234Final
Breese Central92051044
Salem, Illinois41110833
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Breese Central14-09-0730/52504/36
Salem, Illinois4-64-5472/34488/35
Breese CentralPtsFG3FGFTFL
Brady Moore (#25, 6-4, Jr.)146-100-12-21
Luke Strubhart (#24, 6-4, Jr.)94-1001-23
Dalton Boruff (#14, 5-10, Jr.)81-12-400
Blake Usselmann (#30, 6-4, Sr.)81-22-503
Nicholas Warnecke (#33, 6-2, Sr.)51-11-20-22
Salem, IllinoisPtsFG3FGFTFL
Caden Bee (#23, 5-11, G, Jr.)16702-31
Haddon Lybarger (#21, 6-1, G, Sr.)8204-63
Donovan Williams (#20, 5-10, G, Sr.)51101
Kaleb Anthony (#30, 6-2, G, Jr.)21001
Jacob Koehnke (#14, 5-9, G, Jr.)21003
