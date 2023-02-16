|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Columbia
|9
|12
|13
|12
|46
|Breese Central
|7
|12
|10
|19
|48
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Columbia
|27-4
|8-2
|1876/61
|1354/44
|Breese Central
|26-4
|10-0
|1648/53
|1149/37
|Columbia
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Dylan Murphy (#24, 6-7, F, Sr.)
|16
|5-9
|2-3
|0
|1
|Brody Landgraf (#34, 6-5, F, Fr.)
|12
|4-4
|1-1
|1-1
|2
|Sam Donald (#32, 6-8, G, So.)
|11
|4-9
|0-1
|3-4
|3
|Hayes van Breusegen (#3, 5-9, G, So.)
|5
|1-1
|1-1
|0
|2
|Jack Steckler (#14, 6-1, G, Sr.)
|2
|1-5
|0-1
|0
|3
|Breese Central
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Cody Dickshot (#1, 5-10, G, Sr.)
|14
|5
|1
|1-2
|2
|Zane Schrage (#22, 6-4, C, Jr.)
|13
|2
|2
|3-4
|2
|Chase Lewis (#35, 6-2, F, Sr.)
|8
|2
|1
|1-3
|0
|Ty Kueper (#3, 6-0, G, Sr.)
|7
|2
|1
|0
|2
|Mason Shubert (#11, 6-2, G, Jr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|3
|Kaden Rakers (#12, 5-10, G, So.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0