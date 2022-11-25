Box: Breese Central 48, Robinson 45

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Breese Central
|18
|8
|11
|11
|48
|Robinson
|4
|18
|11
|12
|45
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Breese Central
|3-0
|0-0
|156/52
|111/37
|Robinson
|0-1
|0-0
|45/15
|48/16
|Breese Central
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Mason Shubert (#11, Jr.)
|15
|4
|2
|1-3
|4
|Cody Dickshot (#1, Sr.)
|11
|3
|0
|5-6
|1
|Zane Schrage (#22, Jr.)
|10
|2
|2
|0-1
|4
|Chase Lewis (#35, Sr.)
|5
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Ty Kueper (#3, Sr.)
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Colten Arnold (#25, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Breese Central
|Individual stats Have not been reported.