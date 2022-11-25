 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Breese Central 48, Robinson 45

1234Final
Breese Central188111148
Robinson418111245
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Breese Central3-00-0156/52111/37
Robinson0-10-045/1548/16

Breese CentralPtsFG3FGFTFL
Mason Shubert (#11, Jr.)15421-34
Cody Dickshot (#1, Sr.)11305-61
Zane Schrage (#22, Jr.)10220-14
Chase Lewis (#35, Sr.)51102
Ty Kueper (#3, Sr.)51100
Colten Arnold (#25, Jr.)21002
Breese Central
Individual stats Have not been reported.
