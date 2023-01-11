 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Breese Central 50, Okawville 34

1234Final
Breese Central1514101150
Okawville1699034
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Breese Central17-24-01027/54717/38
Okawville6-121-4783/41822/43

Breese CentralPtsFG3FGFTFL
Ty Kueper (#3, Sr.)132-23-40-13
Cody Dickshot (#1, Sr.)114-51-30-12
Zane Schrage (#22, Jr.)93-51-302
Bryce Berhman (#21, Sr.)702-41-20
Chase Lewis (#35, Sr.)52-40-11-20
Hayden Rickhoff (#23)301-201
Mason Shubert (#11, Jr.)21-2000
OkawvillePtsFG3FGFTFL
Joseph Jansen (#40, 6-5, Sr.)1003-31-20
Hayden Shubert (#21, 6-3, Sr.)102-32-501
Aiden Anderson (#44, 6-7, So.)83-802-22
Grant Schleifer (#3, 5-9, Sr.)30-31-201
Andrew Savard (#32, 6-1, Sr.)301-100
