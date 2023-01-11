Box: Breese Central 50, Okawville 34

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Breese Central
|15
|14
|10
|11
|50
|Okawville
|16
|9
|9
|0
|34
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Breese Central
|17-2
|4-0
|1027/54
|717/38
|Okawville
|6-12
|1-4
|783/41
|822/43
|Breese Central
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Ty Kueper (#3, Sr.)
|13
|2-2
|3-4
|0-1
|3
|Cody Dickshot (#1, Sr.)
|11
|4-5
|1-3
|0-1
|2
|Zane Schrage (#22, Jr.)
|9
|3-5
|1-3
|0
|2
|Bryce Berhman (#21, Sr.)
|7
|0
|2-4
|1-2
|0
|Chase Lewis (#35, Sr.)
|5
|2-4
|0-1
|1-2
|0
|Hayden Rickhoff (#23)
|3
|0
|1-2
|0
|1
|Mason Shubert (#11, Jr.)
|2
|1-2
|0
|0
|0
|Okawville
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Joseph Jansen (#40, 6-5, Sr.)
|10
|0
|3-3
|1-2
|0
|Hayden Shubert (#21, 6-3, Sr.)
|10
|2-3
|2-5
|0
|1
|Aiden Anderson (#44, 6-7, So.)
|8
|3-8
|0
|2-2
|2
|Grant Schleifer (#3, 5-9, Sr.)
|3
|0-3
|1-2
|0
|1
|Andrew Savard (#32, 6-1, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1-1
|0
|0