Box: Breese Central 50, Okawville 48

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|Final
|Breese Central
|9
|5
|11
|11
|7
|7
|50
|Okawville
|11
|6
|10
|9
|7
|5
|48
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Breese Central
|13-0
|8-0
|686/53
|471/36
|Okawville
|8-2
|0-0
|573/44
|457/35
|Breese Central
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Brady Moore (#25, 6-4, Jr.)
|20
|9-13
|0-1
|2-2
|1
|Luke Strubhart (#24, 6-4, Jr.)
|13
|6-9
|0
|1-2
|3
|Blake Usselmann (#30, 6-4, Sr.)
|10
|1-1
|2-3
|2-4
|3
|Nicholas Warnecke (#33, 6-2, Sr.)
|4
|1-3
|0-1
|2-6
|3
|Dalton Boruff (#14, 5-10, Jr.)
|2
|0-3
|0-1
|2-2
|3
|Joey Moss (#44, 6-3, Sr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|0