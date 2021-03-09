 Skip to main content
Box: Breese Central 50, Okawville 48
Box: Breese Central 50, Okawville 48

123456Final
Breese Central9511117750
Okawville1161097548
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Breese Central13-08-0686/53471/36
Okawville8-20-0573/44457/35
Breese CentralPtsFG3FGFTFL
Brady Moore (#25, 6-4, Jr.)209-130-12-21
Luke Strubhart (#24, 6-4, Jr.)136-901-23
Blake Usselmann (#30, 6-4, Sr.)101-12-32-43
Nicholas Warnecke (#33, 6-2, Sr.)41-30-12-63
Dalton Boruff (#14, 5-10, Jr.)20-30-12-23
Joey Moss (#44, 6-3, Sr.)1001-20
OkawvillePtsFG3FGFTFL
Jacksen Harre (#3, 5-9, Sr.)19705-94
Lucas Frederking (#4, 5-10, Sr.)14406-65
Mason Meyer (#20, 6-7, Sr.)63003
Ethan Riechmann (#14, 5-9, Jr.)60203
Caleb Unverfehrt (#10, 5-8, Sr.)30102
