Box: Breese Central 50, Triad 42

  • 0
1234Final
Triad77141442
Breese Central181291150
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Triad6-21-0407/51324/40
Breese Central6-01-0318/40220/28

TriadPtsFG3FGFTFL
Drew Winslow (#1, 6-5, So.)147-9003
McGrady Noyes (#13, 6-5, Sr.)145-71-21-15
Aydin Hitt (#11, 5-10, Sr.)102-42-701
Jake Stewart (#2, 6-5, Sr.)21-20-10-13
Tyler Thompson (#34, 6-4, Fr.)21-20-302
Triad
Individual stats Have not been reported.
