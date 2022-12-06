Box: Breese Central 50, Triad 42

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Triad
|7
|7
|14
|14
|42
|Breese Central
|18
|12
|9
|11
|50
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Triad
|6-2
|1-0
|407/51
|324/40
|Breese Central
|6-0
|1-0
|318/40
|220/28
|Triad
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Drew Winslow (#1, 6-5, So.)
|14
|7-9
|0
|0
|3
|McGrady Noyes (#13, 6-5, Sr.)
|14
|5-7
|1-2
|1-1
|5
|Aydin Hitt (#11, 5-10, Sr.)
|10
|2-4
|2-7
|0
|1
|Jake Stewart (#2, 6-5, Sr.)
|2
|1-2
|0-1
|0-1
|3
|Tyler Thompson (#34, 6-4, Fr.)
|2
|1-2
|0-3
|0
|2
|Triad
|Individual stats Have not been reported.