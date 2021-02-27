Box: Breese Central 53, Freeburg 30

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Freeburg
|0
|0
|0
|0
|30
|Breese Central
|0
|0
|0
|0
|53
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Freeburg
|2-6
|1-5
|344/43
|379/47
|Breese Central
|8-0
|4-0
|428/54
|286/36
|Freeburg
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Jacob Blomenkamp (#4, 6-2, Sr.)
|9
|3-5
|0-3
|3-4
|0
|Colin Brueggemann (#21, 6-7, Sr.)
|8
|2-8
|0
|4-4
|1
|Brett Holomb (#13, 6-2, Jr.)
|4
|2-6
|0
|0-2
|0
|Lane Otten (#32, 6-2, So.)
|4
|2-5
|0-1
|0
|0
|Cade Janssen (#1, 6-0, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1-1
|0
|0
|Jacob Carmack (#45, 6-1, Jr.)
|2
|1-4
|0
|0
|2