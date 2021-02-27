 Skip to main content
Box: Breese Central 53, Freeburg 30
1234Final
Freeburg000030
Breese Central000053
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Freeburg2-61-5344/43379/47
Breese Central8-04-0428/54286/36
FreeburgPtsFG3FGFTFL
Jacob Blomenkamp (#4, 6-2, Sr.)93-50-33-40
Colin Brueggemann (#21, 6-7, Sr.)82-804-41
Brett Holomb (#13, 6-2, Jr.)42-600-20
Lane Otten (#32, 6-2, So.)42-50-100
Cade Janssen (#1, 6-0, Jr.)301-100
Jacob Carmack (#45, 6-1, Jr.)21-4002
Freeburg
Individual stats Have not been reported.
