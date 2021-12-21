Box: Breese Central 54, Freeburg 50

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Breese Central
|16
|6
|16
|16
|54
|Freeburg
|11
|11
|11
|17
|50
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Breese Central
|10-1
|3-0
|526/48
|440/40
|Freeburg
|6-2
|0-2
|453/41
|336/31
|Breese Central
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Freeburg
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Brett Holcomb (#13, 6-2, G, Sr.)
|17
|7-14
|0
|3-6
|2
|Lane Otten (#32, 6-3, G/F, Jr.)
|12
|3-5
|1-2
|3-3
|0
|Cole Stuart (#11, 5-10, G, So.)
|6
|1-2
|1-3
|1-2
|0
|Caleb Weber (#3, 6-0, G, Jr.)
|5
|2-6
|0-2
|1-4
|5
|Bryson Browning (#2, 6-2, F/G, So.)
|3
|1-1
|0
|1-1
|1
|Cade Janssen (#1, 6-2, G, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1-1
|0
|3
|Killian Weiss (#20, 6-3, F, Sr.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Jase Brueggemann (#15, 6-4, F, Sr.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|4
