 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by McBride Homes
Box: Breese Central 54, Freeburg 50
0 comments

Box: Breese Central 54, Freeburg 50

  • 0
1234Final
Breese Central166161654
Freeburg1111111750
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Breese Central10-13-0526/48440/40
Freeburg6-20-2453/41336/31
Breese Central
Individual stats Have not been reported.
FreeburgPtsFG3FGFTFL
Brett Holcomb (#13, 6-2, G, Sr.)177-1403-62
Lane Otten (#32, 6-3, G/F, Jr.)123-51-23-30
Cole Stuart (#11, 5-10, G, So.)61-21-31-20
Caleb Weber (#3, 6-0, G, Jr.)52-60-21-45
Bryson Browning (#2, 6-2, F/G, So.)31-101-11
Cade Janssen (#1, 6-2, G, Sr.)301-103
Killian Weiss (#20, 6-3, F, Sr.)21-1000
Jase Brueggemann (#15, 6-4, F, Sr.)21-1004
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Girls basketball: Players to watch in the upcoming season

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Boys Basketball

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 12/171. CBC (4-3) at SLUH (4-2) , 6 p.m today (postponed).2. East St. Louis (7-1) def. Belleville West (3-5), 76-61 tod…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News