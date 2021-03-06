Box: Breese Central 56, Columbia 26

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Columbia
|10
|6
|5
|5
|26
|Breese Central
|21
|11
|13
|11
|56
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Columbia
|3-8
|2-6
|503/46
|568/52
|Breese Central
|11-0
|7-0
|591/54
|382/35
|Columbia
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Jackson Holmes (#23, 6-5, F, Sr.)
|10
|5-9
|0
|0
|1
|Sam Bonaldi (#20, 6-0, G, Sr.)
|7
|2-3
|1-2
|0-1
|1
|Jonah James (#21, 5-9, G, Sr.)
|6
|0-1
|2-3
|0
|0
|Glenn Powers (#42, 6-2, G, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1-1
|0
|1
|Breese Central
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Nicholas Warnecke (#33, 6-2, Sr.)
|13
|5
|1
|0
|2
|Blake Usselmann (#30, 6-4, Sr.)
|10
|5
|0
|0-1
|2
|Luke Strubhart (#24, 6-4, Jr.)
|6
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Joey Moss (#44, 6-3, Sr.)
|6
|3
|0
|0
|2
|Dalton Boruff (#14, 5-10, Jr.)
|6
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Brady Moore (#25, 6-4, Jr.)
|6
|1
|1
|1-2
|0
|Braden Beckman (#32, 6-3, Sr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Nate Rackers (#1, 6-0, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Shane Becker (#2, 5-10, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0