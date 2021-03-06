 Skip to main content
Box: Breese Central 56, Columbia 26
1234Final
Columbia1065526
Breese Central2111131156
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Columbia3-82-6503/46568/52
Breese Central11-07-0591/54382/35
ColumbiaPtsFG3FGFTFL
Jackson Holmes (#23, 6-5, F, Sr.)105-9001
Sam Bonaldi (#20, 6-0, G, Sr.)72-31-20-11
Jonah James (#21, 5-9, G, Sr.)60-12-300
Glenn Powers (#42, 6-2, G, Jr.)301-101
Breese CentralPtsFG3FGFTFL
Nicholas Warnecke (#33, 6-2, Sr.)135102
Blake Usselmann (#30, 6-4, Sr.)10500-12
Luke Strubhart (#24, 6-4, Jr.)63001
Joey Moss (#44, 6-3, Sr.)63002
Dalton Boruff (#14, 5-10, Jr.)63000
Brady Moore (#25, 6-4, Jr.)6111-20
Braden Beckman (#32, 6-3, Sr.)42000
Nate Rackers (#1, 6-0, Sr.)30100
Shane Becker (#2, 5-10, Sr.)21000
