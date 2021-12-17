 Skip to main content
Box: Breese Central 57, Columbia 45
Box: Breese Central 57, Columbia 45

1234Final
Breese Central1611111957
Columbia91116945
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Breese Central9-12-0472/47390/39
Columbia6-31-1489/49415/42
Breese CentralPtsFG3FGFTFL
Brady Moore (#25, Sr.)251005-61
Dalton Boruff (#14, Sr.)10213-43
Luke Strubhart (#24, Sr.)63003
Mason Hamon (#10, Sr.)51102
Cody Dickshot (#1, Jr.)5201-11
Myles Kampwerth (#44)3101-12
Mason Shubert (#11, So.)3003-42
ColumbiaPtsFG3FGFTFL
Jack Steckler (#14, 6-1, G, Jr.)153-81-26-63
Dylan Murphy (#24, 6-5, F, Jr.)143-41-55-60
Glenn Powers (#30, 6-2, G, Sr.)83-40-12-23
Dominic Voegele (#44, 6-1, F, Jr.)51-103-43
Sam Donald (#32, 6-6, G, Fr.)30-21-104
