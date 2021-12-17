Box: Breese Central 57, Columbia 45

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Breese Central
|16
|11
|11
|19
|57
|Columbia
|9
|11
|16
|9
|45
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Breese Central
|9-1
|2-0
|472/47
|390/39
|Columbia
|6-3
|1-1
|489/49
|415/42
|Breese Central
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Brady Moore (#25, Sr.)
|25
|10
|0
|5-6
|1
|Dalton Boruff (#14, Sr.)
|10
|2
|1
|3-4
|3
|Luke Strubhart (#24, Sr.)
|6
|3
|0
|0
|3
|Mason Hamon (#10, Sr.)
|5
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Cody Dickshot (#1, Jr.)
|5
|2
|0
|1-1
|1
|Myles Kampwerth (#44)
|3
|1
|0
|1-1
|2
|Mason Shubert (#11, So.)
|3
|0
|0
|3-4
|2