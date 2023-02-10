|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|Final
|Breese Central
|5
|9
|10
|20
|13
|57
|Freeburg
|8
|13
|6
|17
|10
|54
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Breese Central
|24-4
|8-0
|1531/55
|1068/38
|Freeburg
|20-10
|6-3
|1697/61
|1456/52
|Breese Central
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Freeburg
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Caleb Weber (#3, 6-0, Sr.)
|18
|5-10
|1-2
|5-8
|4
|Lane Otten (#32, 6-4, Sr.)
|15
|6-9
|0-1
|3-6
|2
|Cole Stuart (#1, 5-10, Jr.)
|13
|5-7
|0-1
|3-4
|3
|Bryson Browning (#2, 6-2, Jr.)
|5
|0
|1-1
|2-2
|4
|Julian Trentman (#22, 6-5, Sr.)
|3
|1-1
|0
|1-4
|4