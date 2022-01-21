Box: Breese Central 57, Mascoutah 44

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Mascoutah
|11
|16
|10
|7
|44
|Breese Central
|9
|21
|11
|16
|57
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Mascoutah
|15-4
|4-0
|1134/60
|866/46
|Breese Central
|18-3
|5-0
|1050/55
|834/44
|Mascoutah
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Jack Seibert (#13, Sr.)
|16
|7-9
|0
|2-4
|3
|Justin King (#12, Sr.)
|10
|5-7
|0-3
|0
|1
|Darien Singleton (#2, Jr.)
|7
|2-9
|1-7
|0
|4
|Derek Plab (#4, Sr.)
|5
|0
|1-4
|2-2
|4
|Quincy Hall (#30)
|4
|1-1
|0-1
|2-2
|1
|Ryan Bibb (#34, Sr.)
|2
|1-2
|0
|0
|3
|Mascoutah
|Individual stats Have not been reported.