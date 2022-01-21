 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Breese Central 57, Mascoutah 44

1234Final
Mascoutah111610744
Breese Central921111657
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Mascoutah15-44-01134/60866/46
Breese Central18-35-01050/55834/44

MascoutahPtsFG3FGFTFL
Jack Seibert (#13, Sr.)167-902-43
Justin King (#12, Sr.)105-70-301
Darien Singleton (#2, Jr.)72-91-704
Derek Plab (#4, Sr.)501-42-24
Quincy Hall (#30)41-10-12-21
Ryan Bibb (#34, Sr.)21-2003
Mascoutah
Individual stats Have not been reported.
