Box: Breese Central 59, Wesclin 27
Box: Breese Central 59, Wesclin 27

1234Final
Wesclin658827
Breese Central1015241059
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Wesclin7-114-0812/45877/49
Breese Central15-34-0888/49727/40
WesclinPtsFG3FGFTFL
Luke Tasker (#5)102201
Seth Macke (#55, So.)8211-20
Carson Spalding (#22, Sr.)51101
Evan Orr (#50)301-100
Brandon Oelrich (#10, Jr.)1001-22
Breese CentralPtsFG3FGFTFL
Brady Moore (#25, Sr.)122-22-42-22
Dalton Boruff (#14, Sr.)90-13-701
Cody Dickshot (#1, Jr.)93-51-400
Mason Hamon (#10, Sr.)602-201
Mason Shubert (#11, So.)63-40-201
Myles Kampwerth (#44)50-11-12-21
Chase Lewis (#35, Jr.)51-11-400
Justin Sample (#13)41-102-23
Bryce Berhmann (#21)301-100
