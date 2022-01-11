Box: Breese Central 59, Wesclin 27

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Wesclin
|6
|5
|8
|8
|27
|Breese Central
|10
|15
|24
|10
|59
-
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Wesclin
|7-11
|4-0
|812/45
|877/49
|Breese Central
|15-3
|4-0
|888/49
|727/40
|Wesclin
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Luke Tasker (#5)
|10
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Seth Macke (#55, So.)
|8
|2
|1
|1-2
|0
|Carson Spalding (#22, Sr.)
|5
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Evan Orr (#50)
|3
|0
|1-1
|0
|0
|Brandon Oelrich (#10, Jr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|2
|Breese Central
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Brady Moore (#25, Sr.)
|12
|2-2
|2-4
|2-2
|2
|Dalton Boruff (#14, Sr.)
|9
|0-1
|3-7
|0
|1
|Cody Dickshot (#1, Jr.)
|9
|3-5
|1-4
|0
|0
|Mason Hamon (#10, Sr.)
|6
|0
|2-2
|0
|1
|Mason Shubert (#11, So.)
|6
|3-4
|0-2
|0
|1
|Myles Kampwerth (#44)
|5
|0-1
|1-1
|2-2
|1
|Chase Lewis (#35, Jr.)
|5
|1-1
|1-4
|0
|0
|Justin Sample (#13)
|4
|1-1
|0
|2-2
|3
|Bryce Berhmann (#21)
|3
|0
|1-1
|0
|0
