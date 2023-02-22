|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Wesclin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|46
|Breese Central
|0
|0
|0
|0
|60
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Wesclin
|22-11
|7-3
|1822/55
|1529/46
|Breese Central
|27-4
|10-0
|1708/52
|1195/36
|Wesclin
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Seth Macke (#55, 6-6, C, Jr.)
|13
|5-8
|0-1
|3-4
|2
|Grant Fridley (#4, 6-2, G, Sr.)
|12
|4-6
|1-6
|1-2
|4
|Harrison Rakers (#20, 6-2, F, Jr.)
|11
|0
|3-7
|2-2
|2
|Jack Herndon (#11, 6-2, G, Jr.)
|5
|0
|1-2
|2-2
|4
|Chandler Mueller (#34, 6-1, G, So.)
|5
|0-1
|1-5
|2-3
|2
|Wesclin
|Individual stats Have not been reported.