Box: Breese Central 78, Civic Memorial 40
Box: Breese Central 78, Civic Memorial 40

1234Final
Civic Memorial611131040
Breese Central1917311178
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Civic Memorial0-20-086/43127/64
Breese Central2-00-0150/7577/38
Civic MemorialPtsFG3FGFTFL
Sam Buckley (#24, 6-10, F, So.)155-81-22-33
Logan Turbyfill (#2, 6-4, PF, Jr.)135-110-23-41
Sean Tyus (5-10, PG, Fr.)301-100
D.J. Dutton (#23, 5-10, G, Fr.)30-11-400
Trey Hall (#1, 6-3, SG, Jr.)21-30-302
Marcus Tuckson (#22, 6-3, SG, Sr.)21-10-303
Andrew Fonrodona (#21, 5-9, G, So.)20-102-20
Civic Memorial
Individual stats Have not been reported.
