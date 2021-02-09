Box: Breese Central 78, Civic Memorial 40

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Civic Memorial
|6
|11
|13
|10
|40
|Breese Central
|19
|17
|31
|11
|78
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Civic Memorial
|0-2
|0-0
|86/43
|127/64
|Breese Central
|2-0
|0-0
|150/75
|77/38
|Civic Memorial
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Sam Buckley (#24, 6-10, F, So.)
|15
|5-8
|1-2
|2-3
|3
|Logan Turbyfill (#2, 6-4, PF, Jr.)
|13
|5-11
|0-2
|3-4
|1
|Sean Tyus (5-10, PG, Fr.)
|3
|0
|1-1
|0
|0
|D.J. Dutton (#23, 5-10, G, Fr.)
|3
|0-1
|1-4
|0
|0
|Trey Hall (#1, 6-3, SG, Jr.)
|2
|1-3
|0-3
|0
|2
|Marcus Tuckson (#22, 6-3, SG, Sr.)
|2
|1-1
|0-3
|0
|3
|Andrew Fonrodona (#21, 5-9, G, So.)
|2
|0-1
|0
|2-2
|0
|Civic Memorial
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
