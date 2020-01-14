Box: Breese Central 45, Civic Memorial 35

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Breese Central
|0
|0
|0
|0
|45
|Civic Memorial
|0
|0
|0
|0
|35
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Breese Central
|8-10
|3-2
|842/47
|880/49
|Civic Memorial
|4-11
|0-3
|591/33
|759/42
|Breese Central
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Civic Memorial
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Trey Hall (#1, 6-0, PG, So.)
|15
|4-4
|2-3
|1-2
|3
|Keaton Loewen (#3, 6-0, G, Sr.)
|8
|1-4
|2-7
|0-2
|1
|Alex Reams (#13, 6-3, F, Sr.)
|7
|2-9
|1-1
|0
|2
|Sam Buckley (#25, 6-7, C, Fr.)
|2
|1-2
|0-1
|0
|2
|Travis Hilligoss (#23, 6-4, SG, Sr.)
|2
|1-2
|0-2
|0
|1
|Grant Lane (#21, 6-6, G, Sr.)
|1
|0-2
|0-1
|1-2
|3