Box: Breese Central 45, Civic Memorial 35
1234Final
Breese Central000045
Civic Memorial000035
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Breese Central8-103-2842/47880/49
Civic Memorial4-110-3591/33759/42
Breese Central
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Civic MemorialPtsFG3FGFTFL
Trey Hall (#1, 6-0, PG, So.)154-42-31-23
Keaton Loewen (#3, 6-0, G, Sr.)81-42-70-21
Alex Reams (#13, 6-3, F, Sr.)72-91-102
Sam Buckley (#25, 6-7, C, Fr.)21-20-102
Travis Hilligoss (#23, 6-4, SG, Sr.)21-20-201
Grant Lane (#21, 6-6, G, Sr.)10-20-11-23
