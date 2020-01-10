Box: Breese Central 51, Columbia 45
Box: Breese Central 51, Columbia 45

1234Final
Columbia171014445
Breese Central1215101451
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Columbia10-53-2728/49711/47
Breese Central7-93-2754/50788/53
ColumbiaPtsFG3FGFTFL
Jackson Holmes (#23, 6-4, Jr.)177-903-44
Nic Horner (#3, 5-10, Sr.)92-31-22-22
Sam Horner (#32, 5-11, Sr.)60-32-301
Trey Hemminghaus (#30, 6-4, Jr.)42-2004
Jonah James (#10, 5-9, Jr.)42-30-201
Jacob O'Connor (#34, 6-0, Sr.)31-401-32
Ronnie Hunsaker (#12, 5-11, Sr.)21-1000
Breese CentralPtsFG3FGFTFL
Emit Jansen (#13, Sr.)144200
Bradon Thomas (#3, Sr.)126002
Jackson Haag (#2, Sr.)11032-20
Kyle Athmer (#40, C)10402-42
Brady Moore (#23)2002-20
Nicholas Warnecke (#33)21002
