Box: Breese Central 51, Columbia 45

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Columbia
|17
|10
|14
|4
|45
|Breese Central
|12
|15
|10
|14
|51
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Columbia
|10-5
|3-2
|728/49
|711/47
|Breese Central
|7-9
|3-2
|754/50
|788/53
|Columbia
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Jackson Holmes (#23, 6-4, Jr.)
|17
|7-9
|0
|3-4
|4
|Nic Horner (#3, 5-10, Sr.)
|9
|2-3
|1-2
|2-2
|2
|Sam Horner (#32, 5-11, Sr.)
|6
|0-3
|2-3
|0
|1
|Trey Hemminghaus (#30, 6-4, Jr.)
|4
|2-2
|0
|0
|4
|Jonah James (#10, 5-9, Jr.)
|4
|2-3
|0-2
|0
|1
|Jacob O'Connor (#34, 6-0, Sr.)
|3
|1-4
|0
|1-3
|2
|Ronnie Hunsaker (#12, 5-11, Sr.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Breese Central
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Emit Jansen (#13, Sr.)
|14
|4
|2
|0
|0
|Bradon Thomas (#3, Sr.)
|12
|6
|0
|0
|2
|Jackson Haag (#2, Sr.)
|11
|0
|3
|2-2
|0
|Kyle Athmer (#40, C)
|10
|4
|0
|2-4
|2
|Brady Moore (#23)
|2
|0
|0
|2-2
|0
|Nicholas Warnecke (#33)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2