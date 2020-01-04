Box: Breese Central 70, Freeburg 61

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Breese Central
|12
|16
|19
|23
|70
|Freeburg
|14
|9
|10
|28
|61
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Breese Central
|6-9
|2-2
|703/47
|743/50
|Freeburg
|11-3
|2-1
|759/51
|577/38
|Breese Central
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Freeburg
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Luke Ervie (#3, 6-1, Sr.)
|27
|6-8
|1-5
|12-17
|1
|Jacob Blomenkamp (#4, 6-2, Jr.)
|12
|3-8
|2-4
|0
|3
|Griffin Range (#22, 6-2, Jr.)
|8
|1-7
|1-4
|3-4
|1
|Colin Brueggemann (#21, 6-7, Jr.)
|8
|3-7
|0
|2-4
|5
|Jacob Carmack (#45, 6-1, So.)
|2
|1-2
|0
|0
|2
|Lane Otten (#32, 6-2, Fr.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|4
|Austin Lickenbrock (#12, 6-2, Sr.)
|2
|1-3
|0
|0-1
|2