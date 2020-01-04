Box: Breese Central 70, Freeburg 61
1234Final
Breese Central1216192370
Freeburg149102861
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Breese Central6-92-2703/47743/50
Freeburg11-32-1759/51577/38
Breese Central
Individual stats Have not been reported.
FreeburgPtsFG3FGFTFL
Luke Ervie (#3, 6-1, Sr.)276-81-512-171
Jacob Blomenkamp (#4, 6-2, Jr.)123-82-403
Griffin Range (#22, 6-2, Jr.)81-71-43-41
Colin Brueggemann (#21, 6-7, Jr.)83-702-45
Jacob Carmack (#45, 6-1, So.)21-2002
Lane Otten (#32, 6-2, Fr.)21-1004
Austin Lickenbrock (#12, 6-2, Sr.)21-300-12
Large school schools - 12/291. Collinsville (12-0) vs. Mundelein Carmel at Collinsville, 7:30 p.m Monday.2. CBC (5-4) def. McCluer (10-1), 71-…

