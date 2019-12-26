Box: Breese Central 45, Wesclin 32

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Wesclin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|32
|Breese Central
|0
|0
|0
|0
|45
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Wesclin
|4-5
|1-1
|386/43
|418/46
|Breese Central
|4-5
|1-1
|440/49
|471/52
|Wesclin
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Cameron Brandmeyer (#21, 6-4, G, Jr.)
|12
|4
|0
|4-5
|4
|Grant Fridley (#4, 5-11, G, Fr.)
|8
|2
|1
|1-1
|4
|Carson Wessel (#12, 5-9, G, Jr.)
|6
|1
|0
|4-4
|2
|Cole Macke (#34, 6-6, F, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|Alex Elsing (#15, 6-2, G, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|5
|Luke Serrano (#30, 6-1, F, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|5
|Wesclin
|Individual stats Have not been reported.