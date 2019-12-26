Box: Breese Central 45, Wesclin 32
Box: Breese Central 45, Wesclin 32

1234Final
Wesclin000032
Breese Central000045
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Wesclin4-51-1386/43418/46
Breese Central4-51-1440/49471/52
WesclinPtsFG3FGFTFL
Cameron Brandmeyer (#21, 6-4, G, Jr.)12404-54
Grant Fridley (#4, 5-11, G, Fr.)8211-14
Carson Wessel (#12, 5-9, G, Jr.)6104-42
Cole Macke (#34, 6-6, F, Jr.)21003
Alex Elsing (#15, 6-2, G, Sr.)21005
Luke Serrano (#30, 6-1, F, Jr.)21005
