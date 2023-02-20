|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Hancock
|10
|14
|17
|11
|52
|Brentwood
|2
|17
|18
|24
|61
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Hancock
|2-24
|1-8
|920/35
|1736/67
|Brentwood
|10-17
|5-5
|1265/49
|1379/53
|Hancock
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Brentwood
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Ian Thornton (#13, Sr.)
|22
|9-15
|0-7
|4-4
|2
|David Wallace (#23)
|11
|5-7
|0-1
|1-5
|3
|Carter Bowman (#34, Jr.)
|9
|2-10
|1-5
|2-2
|2
|Demetrius Thompson (#24, Fr.)
|7
|3-7
|0
|1-3
|1
|Logan Hawkins (#2, So.)
|6
|3-11
|0-3
|0
|2
|Tyler Taylor (#11)
|6
|3-4
|0
|0
|1