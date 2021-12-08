 Skip to main content
Box: Brentwood 68, Medicine and Bioscience 36
Box: Brentwood 68, Medicine and Bioscience 36

1234Final
Medicine and Bioscience61112736
Brentwood000068
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Medicine and Bioscience1-41-1176/35317/63
Brentwood1-00-068/1436/7
Medicine and BiosciencePtsFG3FGFTFL
Antonio Gray15232-52
Arnez Newton9303-74
Danico Clouson (Jr.)60202
Isaiah Thomas4200-52
Elham Matin (Sr.)2002-24
Medicine and Bioscience
Individual stats Have not been reported.
