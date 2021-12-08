Box: Brentwood 68, Medicine and Bioscience 36

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Medicine and Bioscience
|6
|11
|12
|7
|36
|Brentwood
|0
|0
|0
|0
|68
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Medicine and Bioscience
|1-4
|1-1
|176/35
|317/63
|Brentwood
|1-0
|0-0
|68/14
|36/7
|Medicine and Bioscience
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Antonio Gray
|15
|2
|3
|2-5
|2
|Arnez Newton
|9
|3
|0
|3-7
|4
|Danico Clouson (Jr.)
|6
|0
|2
|0
|2
|Isaiah Thomas
|4
|2
|0
|0-5
|2
|Elham Matin (Sr.)
|2
|0
|0
|2-2
|4
|Medicine and Bioscience
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.