 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Box: Brentwood 68, Valley Park 49

  • 0
1234Final
Valley Park716101649
Brentwood2015191468
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Valley Park5-112-3796/50988/62
Brentwood8-23-0635/40521/33

People are also reading…

Valley Park
Individual stats Have not been reported.
BrentwoodPtsFG3FGFTFL
Nick Phillips (#10, Jr.)217-80-17-104
Justin Erby-Carr (#22, Sr.)2010-140-20-45
Carter Bowman (#32)125-100-52-42
Trenton Mitchell (#20, So.)63-40-103
Arris Harris (#50, So.)42-2005
Logan Hawkins (#30)301-201
Ethan Ritter (#12, So.)21-20-204
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch the tournament stars from last week's high school action

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News