Box: Brentwood 68, Valley Park 49

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Valley Park
|7
|16
|10
|16
|49
|Brentwood
|20
|15
|19
|14
|68
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Valley Park
|5-11
|2-3
|796/50
|988/62
|Brentwood
|8-2
|3-0
|635/40
|521/33
People are also reading…
|Valley Park
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Brentwood
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Nick Phillips (#10, Jr.)
|21
|7-8
|0-1
|7-10
|4
|Justin Erby-Carr (#22, Sr.)
|20
|10-14
|0-2
|0-4
|5
|Carter Bowman (#32)
|12
|5-10
|0-5
|2-4
|2
|Trenton Mitchell (#20, So.)
|6
|3-4
|0-1
|0
|3
|Arris Harris (#50, So.)
|4
|2-2
|0
|0
|5
|Logan Hawkins (#30)
|3
|0
|1-2
|0
|1
|Ethan Ritter (#12, So.)
|2
|1-2
|0-2
|0
|4