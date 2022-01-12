Box: Brentwood 69, Roosevelt 38

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Roosevelt
|10
|12
|12
|4
|38
|Brentwood
|13
|21
|22
|13
|69
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Roosevelt
|1-5
|1-3
|259/43
|397/66
|Brentwood
|6-0
|2-0
|411/68
|271/45
|Roosevelt
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Brentwood
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Ian Thornton (#5, Jr.)
|27
|6-13
|3-7
|6-8
|2
|Nick Phillips (#10, Jr.)
|18
|8-9
|0
|2-3
|3
|Justin Erby-Carr (#22, Sr.)
|12
|5-10
|0
|2-5
|3
|Arris Harris (#50, So.)
|6
|3-4
|0
|0
|0
|Trenton Mitchell (#20, So.)
|4
|1-2
|0
|2-2
|3
|Carter Bowman (#32)
|2
|1-4
|0-2
|0-2
|1
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.