Box: Brentwood 69, Roosevelt 38
1234Final
Roosevelt101212438
Brentwood1321221369
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Roosevelt1-51-3259/43397/66
Brentwood6-02-0411/68271/45
Roosevelt
Individual stats Have not been reported.
BrentwoodPtsFG3FGFTFL
Ian Thornton (#5, Jr.)276-133-76-82
Nick Phillips (#10, Jr.)188-902-33
Justin Erby-Carr (#22, Sr.)125-1002-53
Arris Harris (#50, So.)63-4000
Trenton Mitchell (#20, So.)41-202-23
Carter Bowman (#32)21-40-20-21
News