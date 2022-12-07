 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Box: Brentwood 75, Medicine and Bioscience 33

  • 0
1234Final
Brentwood1127251275
Medicine and Bioscience8109633
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Brentwood2-20-0211/53171/43
Medicine and Bioscience0-10-033/875/19

People are also reading…

BrentwoodPtsFG3FGFTFL
Ian Thornton (#13, Sr.)329-103-75-60
Demetrius Thompson (#15)105-700-21
Carter Bowman (#24)92-71-22-52
Logan Hawkins63-70-101
Tyler Taylor (#11)62-202-20
Ege Alanagou (#35)51-11-100
Ethan Ritter (#1, Jr.)31-101-20
Tarron Jones (#42)20-202-20
David Wallace (#23)21-20-100
Brentwood
Individual stats Have not been reported.
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Boys basketball area rankings

STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 12/7/2022 Large school sLast Week1. East St. Louis (5-0)NR2. Belleville East (5-0)NR3. Chaminade (0-0)NR4. …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News